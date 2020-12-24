Best of 2020 Year in Review: Best Photos of 2020 Include Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt and More By Erin Crabtree December 24, 2020 Courtesy of Drake/Instagram 14 13 / 14 Father-Son Bonding Drake snuggled with his son, Adonis, in a precious post-Thanksgiving photo shared in November. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Holiday Shopping With Jenny Cipoletti – Take the Quiz To Find A Gift For Everyone On Your List! Under the Knife! ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Who’ve Had Plastic Surgery: Before and After Photos #Skourtney Forever! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s Sweetest Photos Over the Years More News