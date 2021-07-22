July 2021

The couple attended an “intimate celebration” for Laurie Gelman’s new book, Yoga Pant Nation, in the Hamptons after returning from Italy, a source exclusively told Us. The duo arrived in a white Bentley wearing matching white outfits, according to an eyewitness who noted, “You can tell how in love they are.”

As the pair walked around the bash, the businesswoman “was in a great mood and was introducing [Paul] as her fiancé,” the insider said. “They were holding hands and displayed some PDA. It was nice to see her back at events and bringing along her fiancé,” the source added.

The eyewitness told Us that Frankel was mingling with the author, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos, Katie Couric and Tamron Hall throughout the night.