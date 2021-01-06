Exclusive

Bethenny Frankel and Ex Paul Bernon Spotted Holding Hands in Miami Post-Split: Details

By
Bethenny Frankel Paul Bernon Spotted Holding Hands 2 Months After Split
 Courtesy Romero Britto/Instagram
6
3 / 6
podcast
LTG_HEALTHY_HOLIDAY_AMI_12.22.20_600x338

Loving Feeling

The Skinnygirl creator held hands with Brenon throughout the day.

Back to top