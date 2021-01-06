Exclusive Bethenny Frankel and Ex Paul Bernon Spotted Holding Hands in Miami Post-Split: Details By Johnni Macke January 6, 2021 Courtesy Romero Britto/Instagram 6 3 / 6 Loving Feeling The Skinnygirl creator held hands with Brenon throughout the day. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Bachelor Nation Engagement Rings Ranked by Carat Size — See Who Has the Biggest Sparkler! Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Divorce Talks: Everything We Know So Far Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Had ‘Big Fight’ in December: ‘She Was Really Upset’ More News