Pics Bethenny Frankel Goes for a Dip in the Ocean After Paul Bernon Engagement News By Meredith Nardino 2 hours ago MEGA 6 1 / 6 Million-Dollar Baby Frankel’s emerald cut diamond is estimated at approximately $750,000 to $1,000,000. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Spring TV Preview 2021: Which New Shows to Look Out For How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News