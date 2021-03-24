Pics

Bethenny Frankel Goes for a Dip in the Ocean After Paul Bernon Engagement News

By
Bethenny Frankel Hits the Beach After Engagement New
 MEGA
6
2 / 6
podcast
LTG_Soundcore_AMI_Female_3.3.21_600x338

Soaking Up the Sun

The Bravo personality was all smiles as she carried an inflatable floaty through the sand.

Back to top