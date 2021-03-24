Pics Bethenny Frankel Goes for a Dip in the Ocean After Paul Bernon Engagement News By Meredith Nardino 2 hours ago MEGA 6 6 / 6 Turning the Page After more than eight years of back-and-forth with Hoppy, Frankel is ready to start a new chapter. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Spring TV Preview 2021: Which New Shows to Look Out For How To Get In Shape Like A Supermodel! More News