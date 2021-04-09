Pics Bethenny Frankel Lists Her $3 Million Connecticut Home: See Inside Photos By Eliza Thompson April 9, 2021 Centric Property Group 12 12 / 12 Pool Day The yard is perfect for sunny Connecticut summers. With reporting by Diana Cooper Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News ’90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Spoilers: Find Out Which Couples Are Still Together, Married or Split Khloe Kardashian’s Unedited Bikini Photo Controversy Is Wild — Here’s Everything We Know So Far 21 Best Tummy-Control Swimsuits No One Will Ever Know Are Tummy-Control More News