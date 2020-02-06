In Memoriam

Bethenny Frankel Assures Late Boyfriend Dennis Shields She’s in ‘Good Hands’ With Paul Bernon in Emotional Tribute

By
Bethenny-Frankel-Shares-Emotional-Tribute-to-Late-BF-Dennis-Shields
 Courtesy of Bethenny Frankel/Instagram
9
5 / 9

The Sweetest

Frankel called Shields her “biggest cheerleader.”

 

Back to top