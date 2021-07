Dennis Shields

Frankel dated the late entrepreneur on and off for two years before he proposed to her in April 2018. In August of that year, Shields died of a suspected overdose in a room at Trump Tower. At the time, a source told Us that the single mom was “absolutely devastated” over the loss. “She lost her best friend, her partner, her business partner,” the insider revealed. “He’s family. His family is her family. They’ve known each other over 30 years.”