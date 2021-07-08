Trevor Engelson

In April 2018, Frankel explained in an interview on the Kyle and Jackie O Show in Australia that she briefly went out with Meghan Markle’s ex-husband. “I met this guy as a romantic interest. His name is Trevor,” she told the radio hosts. “I met him in Chicago and we were supposed to go out, and I ended up seeing him one time and he’d been texting me. He’s a producer in L.A. He told me that he was married before.” However, she revealed their relationship ended being more professional than romantic as she worked with Engelson on a TV show pitch at the time.