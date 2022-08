1961

By the time White met Ludden on the set of Password, she was already a bonafide TV personality of her own, having starred on her own sitcom, Life With Elizabeth, for three years in the mid-1950s. She also hosted her own eponymous talk show.

During their first meeting — on-air — White couldn’t resist subtly flirting with her future husband. When asking what her summer plans were, the actress quipped, “What did you have in mind, Al?”