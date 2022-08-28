1962

Password may have brought White and Ludden together, but it wasn’t they were cast as love interests in a Cape Cod production of Critic’s Choice that sparks began to fly.

“We were up there for three weeks and pretty soon he didn’t say hello, he’d say, ‘Will you marry me?” the Illinois native recalled in a 1997 interview with the TV Academy Foundation. “It was a joke! I’d laugh it off and he’d laugh it off.”

Despite White’s own rejection — and her then-boyfriend’s disapproval — Ludden kept proposing to his future bride, even buying her an engagement ring, White wrote in her 1987 memoir, Betty White in Person.