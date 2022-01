Cher

“I Don’t Know if any🐣🐥Can see this…..None of my Twts are posting, But BETTY IS DEAD,” the Oscar winner wrote via Twitter. “I Watched Her on her first TV Show ‘Life With Elizabeth’ When I Was 7 Yrs Old. When She Did [The Sonny and Cher Show] I Got a Chance To Tell Her. I Was Embarrassed cause tears came to my eyes. She put her arms around me, & I Felt 7 again. Some Ppl Are Called ICONS🙄, BETTY IS A TRUE ICON.”