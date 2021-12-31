Kathy Griffin

The comedian paid tribute to White with a Twitter thread sharing some of her favorite memories of the actress. “I’ve known her long, but I think the first time I met her was when she was a guest star on Suddenly Susan in the late 90s. Everyone was very excited she was on the show. I had accidentally parked in her parking spot that day,” Griffin wrote. “She walks in … yells from the back of the soundstage for everyone to hear ‘Where’s that redheaded bitch who stole my parking spot???’ SWOON. A friendship was born.”