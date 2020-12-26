‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Cast’s Sweetest Quotes About Luke Perry

Brian Gets Emotional

Green recalled his final conversation with Perry during an interview on the “Beverly Hills, 90210 Show” podcast in October 2020. “Luke just had that ability of literally just putting everything else going on his life aside and just completely focusing on you for however long you spent with him, which was amazing,” he said. “I remember when I had first heard that he had a stroke, I had gone through — not physically similar things — but I had a lot of neurological things recently and so I thought, ‘OK, well, this is something that, knowing Luke, I can help him a bit with all of this.’ And then finding out that he had passed, at first, I was hurt by it. I’m still hurt about it, but you know, honestly, if Luke was comprised at all, I don’t think Luke would have been happy being Luke. He liked having his senses and being 100 percent of who he could be. I think because he knew how much he could give to other people and how important he can be in everyone’s lives. I think for me, he went out on top.”