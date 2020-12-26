‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Cast’s Sweetest Quotes About Luke Perry

Ian Speaks Out

“His kids are so loving. Madison, his fiancée, his ex-wife — they all got along. They made it work. In the midst of life where there’s ups and downs, they were able to come together — [even] before he had passed away — and be friendly,” Ziering told Vivica A. Fox on her “Hustling with Vivica A. Fox” podcast in 2020, revealing that he and Perry had previously talked about the Riverdale star’s plan to wear an eco-friendly mushroom burial suit. “[At the funeral] it was like water was just falling from everyone’s faces. To bury a friend, but …. he had such strong convictions in life. Luke was so passionate about so many things in life. He was an environmentalist. He was a farmer. I had to kind of snicker through my tears: Son of a gun, he buried himself in that mushroom suit.”