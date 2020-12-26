‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Cast’s Sweetest Quotes About Luke Perry

Tiffani’s Tribute

“He welcomed me on my very first day of #90210 with open arms. A day that was not an easy one for me. I was coming in to a show, a family really, that had been together for over 4 years,” the actress, who joined the cast during season 5, wrote in 2019. “But this man took me under his wing and made me feel at home. Made me feel like I belonged in his TV family. He was sincere, sweet, warm, kind, professional and funny as all heck. And most of all, the definition of a gentleman. Luke, our world has a hole in it now that you aren’t here. But heaven definitely gained you as an angel. #RIP #LukePerry #gonetoosoon.”