‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Cast’s Sweetest Quotes About Luke Perry

Tori Recalls Ian’s Slip
“There’s always eight of us and you count, and Ian turned around and said, ‘Where’s Luke?’ And then I just saw him catch himself,” Spelling recalled about filming the quasi-revival on her “9021OMG” podcast in November 2020. “He turned away and I could just see his heart breaking and he started to cry. It was what we were all thinking though. We didn’t feel complete. And we still don’t. … Although [the fans] never got to see the behind-the-scenes, the view into him that they did see, they nailed it. He was just as special as they all thought he was or wanted him to be. Even more so.”
