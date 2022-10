1980s

Beyoncé was born in Houston, Texas in September 1981 and her sister Solange followed five years later. The pair began taking dance classes at a young age and soon began singing and performing at school and around the city with family friend Rowland. After meeting LaTavia Roberson in 1990 and LeToya Luckett in 1993, the elder Knowles formed the group Girl’s Tyme, which later became Destiny’s Child.