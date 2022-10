2004

Solange married her high school sweetheart Daniel Smith in February 2004, when she was 17 years old. She gave birth to her son Julez eight months later, and the family moved to Moscow, Idaho so that Smith could attend college. While living in the midwest, Solange co-wrote the songs “Get Me Bodied” and “Upgrade U,” both of which appeared on Beyoncé’s 2006 album, B’Day.