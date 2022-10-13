2014

In May 2014, footage surfaced of Jay Z and Solange arguing in the elevator at the Standard Hotel in New York City during a Met Gala afterparty as Beyoncé watched. In surveillance video from the incident, the “Don’t Touch My Hair” songwriter was seen hitting and kicking her brother-in-law before the trio tensely left the building.

“Jay and Solange each assume their share of responsibility for what has occurred. They both acknowledge their role in this private matter that has played out in the public,” the family said in a joint statement to Us Weekly days after the footage was released. “They both have apologized to each other and we have moved forward as a united family.”

In August 2017, the “Empire State of Mind” rapper opened up about the altercation for the first time, revealing that he and Solange had made up. “We had one disagreement ever. Before and after we’ve been cool,” he said on the “Rap Radar” podcast. “She’s like my sister. I will protect her. That’s my sister, not my sister-in-law. My sister. Period. … We’ve always had a great relationship.”