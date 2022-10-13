2017

In February 2017, Beyoncé announced that she and Jay. Z were expecting twins. “My body went through more than I knew it could,” the “Sorry” singer recalled of her pregnancy in Netflix’s Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé two years later. “I had an extremely difficult pregnancy. I had high blood pressure. I developed toxemia, preeclampsia. And in the womb, one of my babies’ heartbeat paused a few times, so I had to get an emergency C-section.” Rumi and Sir Carter were born in July 2017.