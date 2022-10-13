2019

The Texas native announced that she and Ferguson had called it quits after five years of marriage. “My body left me with no choice but to listen and be still. Within that stillness I begin my journey in confronting my worst enemy, fear,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I’ve lived my best and worst moments in front of the lens and gaze of the world since I was a teenager. I’ve always tried to live in my truth no matter how ugly or full of love it is. I’ve also tried to carve out the space to protect my heart, and my life as it unfolds, evolves, and changes.”