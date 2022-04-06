Double the Interviews, Double the Fun

In 2011, Paltrow and Jay-Z took turns interviewing each other for their respective blogs. In his, the “99 Problems” rapper referred to the actress as his “sister,” and noted he “was very surprised at [her] extensive knowledge of hip-hop songs.” For her part, the Oscar winner admired the rapper’s creativity. “As someone who has walked through museums with you, eaten with you, heard music with you, I know firsthand how creativity in all areas lifts your consciousness,” she told him.