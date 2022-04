The Infamous Elevator Incident

After Solange infamously punched Jay-Z in an elevator in 2016 — while Beyoncé watched — Paltrow revealed how she handled the situation. “I never say, ‘What’s going on?’” she told Howard Stern about how she handles difficult issues. “If any of my friends have anything like that, I call right away. Absolutely… If someone’s clearly going through something, I always go straight for it.”