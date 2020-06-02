Adele

“George Floyd’s murder has sent shockwaves around the world, there are countless others that haven’t,” the “Hello” singer wrote via Instagram on June 1. “Protests and marches are happening all over the globe simultaneously and only gaining momentum. So be righteously angered but be focused! Keep listening, keep asking and keep learning! It’s important we don’t get disheartened, hijacked or manipulated right now. This is about systematic racism, this is about police violence and it’s about inequality. And this isn’t only about America! Racism is alive and well everywhere. I wholeheartedly stand in solidarity with the fight for freedom, liberation and justice.”