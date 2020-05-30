Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Obama and More Demand Justice for George Floyd

Beyoncé

“We need justice for George Floyd. We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain,” the Grammy winner said in an Instagram video on May 29. “I’m not only speaking to people of color. If you’re white, black, brown or anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now. No more senseless killings of human beings. No more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look away. George was all of our family and humanity. He’s our family because he’s a fellow American. There have been too many times that we’ve seen these violent killings and no consequences. Yes, someone’s been charged, but justice is far from being achieved.”