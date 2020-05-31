Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Obama and More Demand Justice for George Floyd

Billie Eilish

The “Bad Guy” singer took to Instagram on May 30, writing, “If I hear one more white person say ‘All Lives Matter’ one more f—ing time I’m gonna lose my f—ing mind. Will you shut the f—k up? No one is saying your life doesn’t matter. No one is saying your life is not hard. No one is saying literally anything at all about you…… All you mfs do is find a way to make everything about yourself. This is not about you. Stop making everything about you. You are not in need. You are not in danger.”

She continued: “Society gives you privilege just for being white. You can be poor, you can be struggling, and still your skin color is giving you more privilege than you even realize. Nobody is saying that makes you better than anyone. It just lets you live your life without having to worry about surviving simply because of your skin color! You are privileged!”