Blake Lively

“We’ve never had to worry about preparing our kids for different rules of law or what might happen if we’re pulled over in the car. We don’t know what it’s like to experience that life day in and day out. We can’t imagine that kind of fear and anger. We’re ashamed that in the past we’ve allowed ourselves to be uninformed about how deeply rooted systemic racism is,” the Gossip Girl alum, who shares three daughters with husband Ryan Reynolds, wrote via Instagram on May 31, noting that the couple recently contributed $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

“We’ve been teaching our children differently than the way our parents taught us,” Lively continued. “We want to educate ourselves about other people’s experiences and talk to our kids about everything, all of it… especially our own complicity. … We’re committed to raising our kids so they never grow up feeding this insane pattern and so they’ll do their best to never inflict pain on another being consciously or unconsciously. It’s the least we can do to honor not just George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Eric Garner, but all the black men and women who have been killed when a camera wasn’t rolling.”