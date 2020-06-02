Brendon Urie

“I am complicit. i have been complicit for too long. i am realizing more and more each day how harmful my silence has been and how important it is to share my thoughts and feelings,” the Panic! at the Disco frontman wrote via Instagram on June 1. “I keep waking up angry. and i know as a cisgendered white male that my opinion holds a massive amount of privilege. i hope to engage that privilege for the benefit of the oppressed. i am disgusted when i think of how i’ve let my privilege keep me safe while other human beings suffer and are murdered.”

He continued, “I will no longer be complicit. i will no longer stand-by inactive and silent. i can’t. we can’t afford to keep looking away from our brothers and sister. i hear you. i mourn with you. i stand with you.”