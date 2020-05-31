Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Obama and More Demand Justice for George Floyd

Chrishell Stause

The Selling Sunset star posted a quote to her Instagram on May 30 that read, “It is not enough to be quietly non-racist, now is the time to be vocally anti-racist.”

She accompanied the statement with a caption. “America is in crisis right now. If you watched the video of George Floyd (or countless others) being murdered by police and your 1st instinct was to ask, Well what did he do? Was he resisting? Please recognize you are part of the problem so you can educate yourself to be part of the solution. Google systemic racism and look at the statistics. It’s undeniable and important to recognize your own privilege if any of those statistics are surprising to you. Understand that this post is not a place to talk about the importance of any other injustice you find relevant over racism,” she wrote.

“This is a post addressing racism and if you want to shift the focus to property damage or say all lives matter, think about why that would be your instinct. My goal is not to attack people that think this way. But I am hoping to get you to realize the problem in doing so. Many people who make racist judgements don’t consider themselves to be racist. It will never get better if we can’t identify the problem in our thinking and work to change it. Innocent people are being murdered and racism is crippling our country. It only gets better if the people not being oppressed help speak up for those who are.”