Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Obama and More Demand Justice for George Floyd

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

“Past few days I’ve been stunned trying make sense of George Floyd’s death,” the actor wrote via Instagram on May 29. “The video. The plea for breath. The callous response. The racism. The killing. This is our ongoing disease. I’ve had cops in my family. Good men. And there’s a cop code, granting you the authority to use force if your life is in danger. But when a man is handcuffed, on the ground, no longer a threat, with your brothers in arms standing around watching and he struggles to say, ‘please I can’t breathe’ when your knee is on his neck.. not his back, but his neck – cutting off his air. Cop code must become moral code. Ethics code. HUMANITY code. Knowing that if you don’t ease up, then that man is going to die. So when you decide to not ease up, your intention is to kill. And that’s what this was. … I’m so sorry to the Floyd family. My heart breaks for you. Let the process begin now.”