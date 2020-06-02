Ellen DeGeneres

“I have always stood for equality. I have always wanted to be the voice for people who felt like they didn’t have a voice because I know what that feels like. Maybe you don’t agree with how it’s coming out, but you have to understand it. Then we can heal it,” the talk show host said in an Instagram video on June 1. “People have gotten away with murder and that’s what’s happening. We’ve got to see fairness and justice for all because, right now, this is not a fair world. We have a long way to go to even get close to being fair. If you don’t understand this, then you’ve never felt like you weren’t heard or you weren’t equal. But if you’ve ever felt that, magnify it and see what’s happening. Let’s send a whole bunch of love out there and try to find some peace and some communication in this.”