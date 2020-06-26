Elton John

The “Tiny Dancer” singer said that he thinks “the system is rigged against Black people from the word ‘go,’” in an interview with Katie Couric as part of TIME’s 100 Talks on June 25. “It amplifies that the world has to change,” he explained. “It has to change the way it is about the planet and it has to change the way people think about Black lives. We have lived through Black people getting killed before, but this, I think is a real turning point and it has to happen. We have to make sure it happens.”