Katy Perry

“I try to live my life to answer the question, ‘How can I be of service?’ I have spent the last few days watching, listening and reflecting about how to utilize my privilege and platform,” the American Idol judge wrote via Instagram on June 2. “I hope that #BlackoutTuesday gives us all (especially in the music industry) an opportunity to take what we’re learning and put it into action on Wednesday, and every day going forward. … This soon to be mother is going to work hard to make damn sure this world is a more just place for every child. #BlackLivesMatter.”