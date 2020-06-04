Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas

“We understand that we will never understand, however we will stand,” the Jonas Brothers member wrote via Instagram on June 3. “As a parent, you spend each and every day worrying about the welfare of your children, doing your best to prepare them for the world. It completely breaks our hearts to think of the fears that parents in the black community have to face, and the difficult conversations they must have with their children. No matter who you are or where you come from, we must take action to stop racism. It’s time for systemic change and that change needs to happen NOW. We have donated to the @naacp_ldf and @eji_org and we will continue to stand in this fight until something changes! If you are able we hope you can contribute to the cause as well.”