Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Obama and More Demand Justice for George Floyd

Khloe Kardashian

The KUWTK star posted a note on Instagram on May 31, admitting that “words feel empty, or somehow not enough, but I can’t sit silently.” Kardashian, who shares daughter True with ex-boyfriend and NBA star Tristan Thompson, wrote that she is “angry, heartbroken and disgusted by the murder of George Floyd. We have seen this too many times. Black people have been discriminated against, victimized and murdered for too long, and have shown superhuman resiliency in the face of constant adversity. It is incomprehensible to me that it’s 2020 and people continue to restrict, stereotype, damage and oppress people of color, and that racism is a constant reality.” She added that it broke her heart “to think about parents having to teach their children how to stay alive. No father should fear for his son’s safety every time he steps foot out the door every morning. No mother should live in fear like that, and as I think about my own daughter, my future children, and all of our children, I know that we have to create a better future for them. One filled with love, light, and compassion, not one filled with hatred and ignorance, and I vow to continue to teach my daughter every single day, and with every opportunity I get, to have love for others, regardless of the color of their skin, their sexuality, or their religious beliefs. People are not born racist, they are taught these beliefs, and we must do our part to stop this cycle and put an end to racism in this country.”

Kardashian added that she “will speak up, and speak out against discrimination, fearlessly and louder than ever before” and “will vote for those who stand for equality and justice, and against racism, bigotry and corruption.”

She asked her followers to “do what you can to make your voice heard and to show compassion, educate yourself and teach others. Sign petitions, text and call, talk to your friends and family about what’s going on, protest, demonstrate, cry, scream and shout!”