Kris Jenner

“Sunday for me has always been a day of reflection, when I think about the past week, its learnings, its challenges and its blessings,” the momager wrote via Instagram on May 31. “The murder of George Floyd is heartbreaking and infuriating, and today I reflect not only on this senseless killing, but also on the indignity and injustice that black men, women and children are facing today, and have faced for many decades in this country. Our nation has failed to love, protect and fight for the rights of black Americans, and we must come together today, now, in this moment. We must have peace and we must have unity. We must have change.”

She concluded, “I encourage you to reflect today on how you can use your voice and your privilege to help those who deserve the equality, respect and justice that they have been stripped of and denied for far too long. I will be doing the very same. Let’s come together and demand deep and significant change.”