Leonardo DiCaprio

On June 4, the Oscar winner pledged via Instagram to help achieve equality. “I commit to listen, learn and take action. I am dedicated to end the disenfranchisement of Black America, that has been present for too long,” he wrote. “I will support those individuals, organizations and coalitions that are committed to bring about long-term change.”

DiCaprio said that he would “be donating personally” to Color of Change, Fair Fight Action, The NAACP and Equal Justice Initiative.