Lorde

The singer attended a protest in support of Black Lives Matter in Auckland, New Zealand.

“I’ve been following this week’s events in the States from New Zealand. I also attended the peaceful protest in Auckland today to support the Black Lives Matter movement,” she wrote to her fans in an email. “One of the things I find most frustrating about social media is performative activism, predominantly by white celebrities (like me). It’s hard to strike a balance between self-serving social media displays and true action. But part of being an ally is knowing when to speak and when to listen, and I know that white silence right now is more damaging than someone’s wack protest selfie.”

She concluded with a message to her black fans: “I’m so sorry this is your reality, that you haven’t had a choice but to be defined by this, to give it your energy. I’m aware of that tax on you. I hope white people you know are doing what they can to ease your load. And I really, really hope systems will change to better protect you.”