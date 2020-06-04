Meghan Markle

“What is happening in our country and in our state and in our hometown of L.A. has been absolutely devastating,” the Duchess of Sussex told the class of 2020 at her alma mater Immaculate Heart High School during a surprise commencement speech on June 3. “I wasn’t sure what I could say to you. I wanted to say the right thing. And I was really nervous that I wouldn’t or that it would get picked apart, and I realized — the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing. Because George Floyd’s life mattered and Breonna Taylor’s life mattered and Philando Castile’s life mattered and Tamir Rice’s life mattered, and so did so many other people whose names we know and whose names we do not know.”