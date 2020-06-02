Michael Jordan

The NBA legend took to Instagram to encourage “peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability” amid the nationwide protests.

“I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough,” Jordan wrote on May 31. “I don’t ave the answers, but our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others. We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality.”