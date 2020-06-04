Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

“@priyankachopra & I have heavy hearts … The reality of the inequalities in this country, and around the world, are glaring. Systemic racism, bigotry and exclusion has gone on for far too long, and remaining silent not only reinforces it, but it allows it to continue,” the “Jealous” singer wrote via Instagram on June 3. “The time to take action is NOW. It’s no longer enough to say ‘I’m not racist’. We must all do the work to be ANTI racist and stand with the black community. In our first step towards our continued efforts to help fight this fight, Pri and I have donated to the @eji_org & @aclu_nationwide. We stand with you and we love you. #BlackLivesMatter #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd.”