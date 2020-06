Nick Viall

The former Bachelor star posted on May 31 about the use of the phrase “all lives matter,” sharing a post that said it is “a form of gaslighting” and “a way of making black and POC question their reality to keep your ‘power’ or status quo. It’s easier to keep our eyes covered then [sic] deal with our own discomfort & guilt.” He added, “Challenge yourselves to better understand the world through the eyes of people who are different than you.”