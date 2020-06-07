Paul McCartney

“I know many of us want to know just what we can be doing to help. None of us have all the answers and there is no quick fix but we need change,” the musician tweeted on June 5. “We all need to work together to overcome racism in any form. We need to learn more, listen more, talk more, educate ourselves and, above all, take action.”

He then revealed The Beatles refused to play for a segregated audience in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1964. “It felt wrong. We said ‘We’re not doing that!’ and the concert we did do was to their first non-segregated audience,” McCartney wrote. “We then made sure this was in our contract. To us it seemed like common sense. I feel sick and angry that here we are almost 60 years later and the world is in shock at the horrific scenes of the senseless murder of George Floyd at the hands of police racism, along with the countless others that came before.”

The icon continued: “All of us here support and stand alongside all those who are protesting and raising their voices at this time. I want justice for George Floyd’s family, I want justice for all those who have died and suffered. Saying nothing is not an option.”