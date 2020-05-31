Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Obama and More Demand Justice for George Floyd

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan

“In today’s day and age, it is so sad that racism is still an issue,” the former Bachelor lead wrote on Instagram on May 31 alongside a photo of protesters carrying a Black Lives Matter sign. “What happened to George Floyd is unacceptable and anyone that was involved in taking his life needs to be held accountable. We need to do better. The pain that is being felt across the nation breaks my heart. I believe the best way we can honor George Floyd’s memory is through peaceful protesting to help create the change we need. I pray we can all come together in a trying time like this and not become more divided.”

Weber’s girlfriend shared a pic of protesters holding up pictures of Floyd and wrote, “My heart breaks for George Floyd and his family. What happened is unacceptable. We need to be better. I’m saddened by this situation and I hope we can all come together as human beings and eradicate the racism that exists in this country.”