Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Obama and More Demand Justice for George Floyd

Reese Witherspoon

“Last night at dinner, my 7-year-old asked why all the grown ups were so upset. We spoke to him about what happened to George Floyd,” the Big Little Lies star wrote via Instagram on May 28. “Being a white mother trying to explain racism and bigotry to her white son, who did not understand why anyone would treat another human being that way, was heartbreaking. But not nearly as heartbreaking as being a victim of one of these senseless, violent, unconscionable crimes. Not nearly as heartbreaking as being one of the families who have experienced loss and harassment and discrimination daily. Not nearly as heartbreaking as being a mother who lives in fear of what will happen to her children in this world. … Please talk to your children about racism, privilege, bigotry and hate. If you aren’t talking to them, someone else is.”