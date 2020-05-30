Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Obama and More Demand Justice for George Floyd

Rihanna

“For the last few days, the magnitude of devastation, anger, sadness I’ve felt has been overwhelming to say the least!” the singer wrote via Instagram on May 29. “Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd’s voice again, begging over and over for his life!!! The look of enticement, the pure joy and climax on the face of this bigot, murderer, thug, pig, bum, Derek Chauvin, haunts me!! I can’t shake this! I can’t get over an ambulance pulling up to an arrest, a paramedic checking a pulse without removing the very thing that’s hindering it! Is this that f–king normal??? If intentional MURDER is the fit consequence for ‘drugs’ or ‘resisting arrest’….then what’s the fit consequence for MURDER???!”