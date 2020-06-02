Russell Wilson

“My heart hurts. Pain. Frustration. Outrage. Sadness,” the Seattle Seahawks player tweeted on June 1. “I remember my dad and grandfather telling me vivid stories of the 50s and 60s regarding the brutal acts of violence inflicted upon blacks. It seems that we have been thrust back to those horrific events all over again in 2020. … The video of George Floyd broke my heart. Seeing someone’s life being taken so cruelly makes us want to rage and lash out. But then I ask myself, what would George Floyd want? He told us. He just wanted his mother. He wanted his life. He simply wanted to breathe.”

He added, “We can make a change. WE MUST MAKE A CHANGE. BLACK LIVES MATTER. God loves color. He loves us all. He loves you. He loves me.”