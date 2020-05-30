Selena Gomez

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer shared a black-and-white photo of protesters with a Black Lives Matter sign on Instagram on May 30 and wrote: “I have spent the last 24 hours just trying to process this all. Nothing anyone says can take back what has happened. But we can and must all make sure to take action. Too many black lives have been taken from us for far too long. They deserve better. They deserve to be heard. We all need to do better and not sit in silence as this injustice continues.”