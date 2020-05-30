News

Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Barack Obama and More Demand Justice After George Floyd’s Death

By
Beyonce, Kim Kardashian, Barack Obama and More Demand Justice After George Floyd’s Death: Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez arrives at the 6th Annual Hollywood Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on February 6, 2020. Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
15
1 / 15

Selena Gomez

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer shared a black-and-white photo of protesters with a Black Lives Matter sign on Instagram on May 30 and wrote: “I have spent the last 24 hours just trying to process this all. Nothing anyone says can take back what has happened. But we can and must all make sure to take action. Too many black lives have been taken from us for far too long. They deserve better. They deserve to be heard. We all need to do better and not sit in silence as this injustice continues.”

Back to top